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TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/06/2019 : € 30,000,000
6/06/2019 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Related EFSI register
15/03/2019 - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
14 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/06/2019
20180521
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
TAALERI ENERGIA FUNDS MANAGEMENT OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment fund targeting renewable energy projects primarily located in the European Union (EU).

The fund aims to invest in utility scale greenfield and operational renewable energy projects. The focus of the fund's investment strategy is greenfield onshore wind and photovoltaic (PV) solar farms, primarily located in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II (or for projects outside the EU, would fall if implemented inside the EU) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA, following a screening based on Annex III of the EIA Directive by the competent authorities. The fund manager's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

For investments inside the EU, the fund manager will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund have been or will be (as appropriate) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or Directive 2014/24/EU and/or Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. For investments outside the EU the fund manager shall ensure that implementation of the projects they invest in has been and will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement (in line with the bank's Equity Risk Guidelines).

Related documents
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
15/03/2019 - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Publication Date
15 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88836081
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180521
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255462496
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180521
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Publication Date
15 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
90533025
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180521
Last update
15 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Related EFSI register
15/03/2019 - TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II
Data sheet
TAALERI ENERGIA SOLARWIND FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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