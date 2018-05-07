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ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,901,676.48
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 30,901,676.48
Water, sewerage : € 30,901,676.48
Signature date(s)
24/01/2020 : € 30,901,676.48
Other links
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Para la Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales Guangarcucho
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
24 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/01/2020
20180507
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
EMPRESA PUBLICA MUNICIPAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES AGUA POTABLE ALCANTARILLADO Y SANEAMIENTO DE CUENCA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 34 million (EUR 30 million)
USD 71 million (EUR 63 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in Guangarcucho, city of Cuenca, Azuay province (Republic of Ecuador).

The operation will support sustainable growth, improve the wellbeing and health of the local population, and bring environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a very high positive environmental impact through the significant reduction of wastewater discharges into the rivers of the area. In addition, it is expected that the project will have a significant contribution to climate change mitigation, through the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions from waste water and sludge treatment.

The promoter of the project will be required that procurement of goods, works and services is carried out in accordance to EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Para la Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales Guangarcucho
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Para la Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales Guangarcucho
Publication Date
19 Jan 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90299653
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180507
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88601665
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180507
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Para la Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales Guangarcucho
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Data sheet
ETAPA CUENCA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications