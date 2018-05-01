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AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/05/2019 : € 50,000,000
29/03/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank promote affordable housing

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2019
20180501
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The "Framework Loan" will finance the construction of social housing (gemeinnütziger/geförderter Wohnraum) in Austria, in the period 2018-2023. Final beneficiaries under this operation - intermediated by Erste Bank - will be municipalities, not for profit and commercial companies/private entities.

The objective is to meet the high-demand of an increasing number of people that cannot afford adequate housing, expecially in the cities. The operation will also improve living conditions of the local population and the attractiveness of urban spaces and related architecture.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. However, the housing projects will be developed by final beneficiaries (non-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies, local authorities) some of which (i.e. local authorities) will fall under public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that final beneficiaries falling under the EU Public Procurement Directives comply with the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
25/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank promote affordable housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Publication Date
25 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87213810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180501
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Publication Date
28 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253074108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180501
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank promote affordable housing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank promote affordable housing
Other links
Related public register
25/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK

Photogallery

EIB and Erste Bank promote affordable housing in Austria
Affordable Housing Erste Bank
Photographer: Christof Roche
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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