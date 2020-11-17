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RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2020 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote environmental investments with €300 million

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2020
20180469
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDEROESTERREICH-WIEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to RLB NW primarily dedicated to the financing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects in Austria.

Financing of small and medium-sized Climate Action projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps, Public Sector Entities and Sub-Sovereign Public Authorities, mainly in the field of Renewable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

The project will be promoted by RLBNW and may also be channelled by the local Raiffeisen banks active in Lower Austria, where they may act as financial intermediaries.

Related documents
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote environmental investments with €300 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126169942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180469
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL
Data sheet
RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote environmental investments with €300 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote environmental investments with €300 million
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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