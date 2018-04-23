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PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 12,000,000
Industry : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/04/2019 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Summary sheet

Release date
31 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/04/2019
20180423
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
ATHANASIOS HATZOPOULOS PACKAGING MATERIALS INDUSTRY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 29 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments on the development of flexible packaging materials, products and solutions as well as the replacement of old and the acquisition of new equipment for the production of flexible packaging materials.

The project aims at enhancing and safeguarding the promoter's competitive position through the implementation of state-of-the-art production equipment and also through the development of technologies and solutions necessary for the current and future business requirements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The production facility activities fall under Annex I of EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; the facilities operate under full Environmental Authorisations, and the capacity expansion will require an amendment to the existing authorisation. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement

Related documents
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87873924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180423
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184091498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180423
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Data sheet
PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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