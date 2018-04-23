PACKAGING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project consists of investments on the development of flexible packaging materials, products and solutions as well as the replacement of old and the acquisition of new equipment for the production of flexible packaging materials.
The project aims at enhancing and safeguarding the promoter's competitive position through the implementation of state-of-the-art production equipment and also through the development of technologies and solutions necessary for the current and future business requirements.
The production facility activities fall under Annex I of EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; the facilities operate under full Environmental Authorisations, and the capacity expansion will require an amendment to the existing authorisation. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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