BCP INNOVATIVE MIDCAP LINKED RISK SHARING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation concerns a linked (full delegation) unfunded risk sharing instrument. The EIB provides 50% credit risk protection on a loan-by-loan basis to Banco Comercial Portugues SA (BCP), who generates the loans to predominantly mid-cap companies with a focus on innovative and fast-growing companies. The purpose of the operation is to increase BCP's lending capacity to innovative entities.
This operation will support innovative and fast growing mid-cap companies.
Projects benefitting from the scheme will contractually be required to comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards.
Final Beneficiaries under the scheme will contractually be limited to private sector entities not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.