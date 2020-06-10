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AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 264,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 264,000,000
Transport : € 264,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/08/2020 : € 264,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
Related public register
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage A 1a
Related public register
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage 1.2B
Related EFSI register
12/12/2020 - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/08/2020
20180385
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 264 million
EUR 964 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the design, cnstruction, financing, operation and maintenance of the A49 motorway section (31 km long) between the junction Schwalmstadt and the junction Ohmtal-Dreieck, in the German State of Hessen. The project, part of a larger programme to improve German motorways, is to be procured through an availability-based public-private partnership (PPP) model under the German V-Modell (A-Model) scheme for a period of 30 years including construction.

The aim is to improve traffic conditions as well as connectivity across Hessen, by increasing capacity on a congested section of the German and European road network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The compliance of the project with the prescriptions of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EC and/or 2014/25/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage A 1a
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage 1.2B
12/12/2020 - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93540341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage A 1a
Publication Date
23 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90647358
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage 1.2B
Publication Date
23 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90646935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
135929965
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180385
Last update
12 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
Related public register
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage A 1a
Related public register
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP) - Allgemein verständliche Zusammenfassung - Unterlage 1.2B
Related EFSI register
12/12/2020 - AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)
Data sheet
AUTOBAHN A49 FRITZLAR-OHMTAL DREIECK (PPP)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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