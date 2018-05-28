KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI

Summary sheet
The project consists of research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to elevators, escalators, and people-flow intelligence technologies during the 2018-2021 period.
The project focuses on improving the environmental performance, ride comfort, visual design and safety of elevators and escalators.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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