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KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 17,000,000
Finland : € 183,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2019 : € 17,000,000
17/06/2019 : € 183,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2019
20180259
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
KONE OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 431 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to elevators, escalators, and people-flow intelligence technologies during the 2018-2021 period.

The project focuses on improving the environmental performance, ride comfort, visual design and safety of elevators and escalators.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
Publication Date
17 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83994863
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180259
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159937170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180259
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI
Data sheet
KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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