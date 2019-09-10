Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 499,008,085.37
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 499,008,085.37
Transport : € 499,008,085.37
Signature date(s)
9/12/2025 : € 20,689,318.95
9/12/2025 : € 478,318,766.42
Data sheet
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Summary sheet
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2025
20180217
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
KONINKRIJK DER NEDERLANDEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1633 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The ViA15 Project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the vicinity of Arnhem. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed.

The ViA15 project in the Netherlands is a missing link on the core TEN-T network. The project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the Netherlands-Germany border area in the vicinity of the municipality of Arnhem. The project will also facilitate international traffic flows from the Rotterdam Port towards Germany / rest of Europe. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed. The promoter is the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment represented by Rijkswaterstaat.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. During appraisal, the Services will review the ESIA process, and verify whether the Environmental Impact Statement ("MER") originally issued in 2008 has been amended as needed to address the comments received during the review period. The Bank will also review the progress on the appeals related to the project by the courts ("Raad van State"). The compliance of the project with the prescriptions of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with all the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2007/66EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Compliance with the EU and national regulations will be established during appraisal.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 September 2019
9 December 2025
Related documents
12/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Summary sheet
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Data sheet
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Publication Date
12 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250441375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180217
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
12/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Summary sheet
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Data sheet
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Related publications