SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoters' investment programme for the 2017-2021 period, in relation to their gas transmission and storage activities spread across Italy. It consists of eight distinct project components, including new pipelines - among these the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) connection to the national grid - and the reconstruction, replacement and modernisation of existing assets - among these the reconstruction of the gas pipeline between Rimini and Sansepolcro.
This project will contribute to improved energy security, safety, reliability and gas network operational efficiency in Italy.
Based on current information, two of the eight project components fall under Annex I of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and will be subject to a full EIA. The remainder project components are such that they fall under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, leaving it up to the national competent authority, based on Annex III, to decide whether a full EIA is required. The respective environmental authorisations are expected in 2018-2019.
The investments seem to fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoters the proposed procurement procedures and request that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.