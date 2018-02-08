Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 240,000,000
Energy : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2019 : € 105,000,000
28/01/2019 : € 135,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
11/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi non Tecnica - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini - Sansepolcro
Related public register
11/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini Sansepolcro
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/01/2019
20180208
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
STOCCAGGI GAS ITALIA SPA,SNAM RETE GAS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 518 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoters' investment programme for the 2017-2021 period, in relation to their gas transmission and storage activities spread across Italy. It consists of eight distinct project components, including new pipelines - among these the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) connection to the national grid - and the reconstruction, replacement and modernisation of existing assets - among these the reconstruction of the gas pipeline between Rimini and Sansepolcro.

This project will contribute to improved energy security, safety, reliability and gas network operational efficiency in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on current information, two of the eight project components fall under Annex I of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and will be subject to a full EIA. The remainder project components are such that they fall under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, leaving it up to the national competent authority, based on Annex III, to decide whether a full EIA is required. The respective environmental authorisations are expected in 2018-2019.

The investments seem to fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoters the proposed procurement procedures and request that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi Non Tecnica
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
11/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi non Tecnica - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini - Sansepolcro
11/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini Sansepolcro
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Publication Date
27 Nov 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88524640
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
27 Nov 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88525651
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi non Tecnica - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini - Sansepolcro
Publication Date
11 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90106493
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini Sansepolcro
Publication Date
11 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90111819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Publication Date
27 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86218470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
11/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Sintesi non Tecnica - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini - Sansepolcro
Related public register
11/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Rifacimento Metanodotto Rimini Sansepolcro
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Data sheet
SNAM INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications