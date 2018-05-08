SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project consists of the financing of the promoter's investments over the 2018-2022 period to extend the network of gas transmission pipelines in Central and Southern Italy.
This project aims at: (i) improving the integration with the national gas transport network of the gas storage and production sites in the area; (ii) allowing reverse flows to Northern regions and to the national gas transport network; (iii) increasing flexibility and security of gas supply in Central Italy. The infrastructure also allows for improved safety, reliability, flexibility and operational management of the promoter's gas transport network.
The project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring regional competent authorities to determine the need for an EIA. An EIA was conducted for the Larino-Chieti pipeline and the environmental permit has been issued by the competent authorities. An EIA screening was also conducted for the San Marco-Recanati pipeline that concluded that no EIA was required for this specific component.
The investment is subject to the public procurement provisions defined in Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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