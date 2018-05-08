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SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2018 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Programmatico - Pag. 1-110
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Progettuale - Pag. 1-95
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale – Pag. 1-154
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Stima degli Impatti – Pag. 1-118
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Maps and diagrams
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1011
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1009
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1010
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1006
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1007
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1008
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2018
20180177
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of the promoter's investments over the 2018-2022 period to extend the network of gas transmission pipelines in Central and Southern Italy.

This project aims at: (i) improving the integration with the national gas transport network of the gas storage and production sites in the area; (ii) allowing reverse flows to Northern regions and to the national gas transport network; (iii) increasing flexibility and security of gas supply in Central Italy. The infrastructure also allows for improved safety, reliability, flexibility and operational management of the promoter's gas transport network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring regional competent authorities to determine the need for an EIA. An EIA was conducted for the Larino-Chieti pipeline and the environmental permit has been issued by the competent authorities. An EIA screening was also conducted for the San Marco-Recanati pipeline that concluded that no EIA was required for this specific component.

The investment is subject to the public procurement provisions defined in Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Programmatico - Pag. 1-110
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Progettuale - Pag. 1-95
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale – Pag. 1-154
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Stima degli Impatti – Pag. 1-118
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Maps and diagrams
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1011
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1009
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1010
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1006
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Sintesi Non Tecnica
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1007
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1008
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
21/09/2018 - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Programmatico - Pag. 1-110
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84044560
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Progettuale - Pag. 1-95
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84049166
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale – Pag. 1-154
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84047783
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84049175
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Stima degli Impatti – Pag. 1-118
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84048171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Maps and diagrams
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84483439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1011
Publication Date
29 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84044566
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1009
Publication Date
31 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84047876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1010
Publication Date
31 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84048174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1006
Publication Date
31 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84049172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Publication Date
31 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84050099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1007
Publication Date
31 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84044565
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1008
Publication Date
31 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84050173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84477533
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84513648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84291722
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86429059
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180177
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Programmatico - Pag. 1-110
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Progettuale - Pag. 1-95
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale – Pag. 1-154
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Stima degli Impatti – Pag. 1-118
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Maps and diagrams
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1011
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1009
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1010
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1006
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1007
Related public register
31/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Cartografia 1008
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT - Topographic map
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
SGI - GAS NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications