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DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 43,000,000
Health : € 43,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2019 : € 43,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Related press
Netherlands: European support for upgrade of Utrecht’s Diakonessenhuis hospital

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/05/2019
20180164
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
STG DIAKONESSENHUIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 43 million
EUR 106 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project is financing the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of medical facilities of the "Diakonessenhuis hospital" to improve the quality of the medical services provided, thus maintaining the hospital competitive in the region. In details, the investment programme, to be made in the period 2018 - 2022 consists of: (i) New construction and rehabilitation works in existing locations of Utrecht and Zeist; (ii) Acquisition of medical and non-medical equipment; and (iii) Implementation of a new Electronic Medical Record.

In view of an integrated territorial development, the upgraded hospital facilities will make health services more efficient, enhance the patient experience and facilitate the integration of highly complex medical care for the region. The project is expected to bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
14/12/2018 - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: European support for upgrade of Utrecht’s Diakonessenhuis hospital

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85043442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180164
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Publication Date
14 Dec 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88088014
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180164
Last update
14 Dec 2018
Sector(s)
Health
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Data sheet
DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Related press
Netherlands: European support for upgrade of Utrecht’s Diakonessenhuis hospital

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: European support for upgrade of Utrecht’s Diakonessenhuis hospital
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - DIAKONESSENHUIS HOSPITAL

Photogallery

G. Feliciani, head of division EIB and J. Taks, chairman of the board, Diakonessen hospital
Diakonessenhuis Hospital
Photographer: Tim Smit
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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