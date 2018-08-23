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TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 20,000,000
Urban development : € 1,600,000
Education : € 18,400,000
Signature date(s)
5/04/2019 : € 1,600,000
5/04/2019 : € 18,400,000
Other links
Related public register
15/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Tartu linna üldplaneering (In Estonian)
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support Tartu’s municipal investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
23 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/04/2019
20180163
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF TARTU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 46 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of multi-sectoral investment schemes forming part of the Estonian city of Tartu's 2018-2022 five-year investment programme.

A preliminary list of schemes has been made available to the Bank and the project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of municipal infrastructure, education and sport, social and health infrastructure, and cultural heritage. These schemes will benefit the city of Tartu.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Estonia, as an EU member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
15/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Tartu linna üldplaneering (In Estonian)
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support Tartu’s municipal investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Tartu linna üldplaneering (In Estonian)
Publication Date
15 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87543649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180163
Sector(s)
Urban development
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86649041
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180163
Sector(s)
Urban development
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Tartu linna üldplaneering (In Estonian)
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support Tartu’s municipal investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support Tartu’s municipal investment programme
Other links
Related public register
15/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Tartu linna üldplaneering (In Estonian)
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TARTU EDUCATION AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Photogallery

EIB to support Tartu’s municipal investment programme
Tartu Education and Urban Infrastructure
©Tartu

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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