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NOKIA 5G

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 55,000,000
Germany : € 100,000,000
Finland : € 125,000,000
France : € 160,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/08/2018 : € 55,000,000
27/08/2018 : € 60,000,000
27/08/2018 : € 100,000,000
27/08/2018 : € 125,000,000
27/08/2018 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOKIA 5G
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOKIA 5G
Related EFSI register
08/05/2019 - NOKIA 5G
Related press
Finland: Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research

Summary sheet

Release date
27 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/08/2018
20180099
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOKIA 5G
NOKIA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1775 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the development of a new 5G network product portfolio according to the telecom industry's global 5G standards, and the complementary Internet Protocol (IP)/Optical solutions to address the transport challenges posed by the massive amount of traffic that will be generated by the 5G customers. The project will include both development of hardware and software components.

The financing will support Nokia's research and development (R&D) activities in Europe to further develop 5G, mobile technology and definition of standards. Mobile networks are evolving to deliver superior mobile broadband and communication services with increased data rates, improved coverage, availability and quality that will open up for new services and business opportunities across a broad range of industries in Europe and globally.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities included in the project would concern mainly software and hardware development, and are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, so no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOKIA 5G
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOKIA 5G
08/05/2019 - NOKIA 5G
Other links
Related press
Finland: Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOKIA 5G
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84482738
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180099
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
EU Countries
Poland
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOKIA 5G
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185347834
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180099
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
EU Countries
Poland
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - NOKIA 5G
Publication Date
8 May 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86389224
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180099
Last update
8 May 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany, France, EU Countries, Poland, Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOKIA 5G
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOKIA 5G
Related EFSI register
08/05/2019 - NOKIA 5G
Other links
Summary sheet
NOKIA 5G
Data sheet
NOKIA 5G
Related press
Finland: Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOKIA 5G
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOKIA 5G
Related EFSI register
08/05/2019 - NOKIA 5G

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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