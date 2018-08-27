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Summary sheet
The project relates to the development of a new 5G network product portfolio according to the telecom industry's global 5G standards, and the complementary Internet Protocol (IP)/Optical solutions to address the transport challenges posed by the massive amount of traffic that will be generated by the 5G customers. The project will include both development of hardware and software components.
The financing will support Nokia's research and development (R&D) activities in Europe to further develop 5G, mobile technology and definition of standards. Mobile networks are evolving to deliver superior mobile broadband and communication services with increased data rates, improved coverage, availability and quality that will open up for new services and business opportunities across a broad range of industries in Europe and globally.
The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities included in the project would concern mainly software and hardware development, and are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, so no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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