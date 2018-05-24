NATIONAL ROADS III

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction and improvement of roads and motorways implemented by the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Works in the Republic of Cyprus.
The project aims to improve traffic conditions on several sections of the Cyprus motorway and road network. Transport user benefits are expected from time savings, reduced operating costs, fewer accidents and lower environmental externalities, in addition to wider economic benefits from improved accessibility.
The projects included under this operation fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC) and Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively, as amended) is to be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.