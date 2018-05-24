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NATIONAL ROADS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 112,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 112,000,000
Transport : € 112,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/06/2021 : € 112,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Noise exposure information
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ (ΜΕΕΠ)
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ Ι: Χλωρίδα - Πανίδα
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ III: ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ
Related public register
07/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL ROADS III
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Μελέτη εκτίμησης επιπτώσεων στο περιβάλλον (ΜΕΕΠ) του αυτοκινητόδρομου Πάφου – Πόλης Χρυσοχούς

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2018
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 24/05/2018
20180081
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NATIONAL ROADS III
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATIONS AND WORKS - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 220 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and improvement of roads and motorways implemented by the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Works in the Republic of Cyprus.

The project aims to improve traffic conditions on several sections of the Cyprus motorway and road network. Transport user benefits are expected from time savings, reduced operating costs, fewer accidents and lower environmental externalities, in addition to wider economic benefits from improved accessibility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The projects included under this operation fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC) and Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively, as amended) is to be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Noise exposure information
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ (ΜΕΕΠ)
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ Ι: Χλωρίδα - Πανίδα
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ III: ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ
07/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL ROADS III
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Μελέτη εκτίμησης επιπτώσεων στο περιβάλλον (ΜΕΕΠ) του αυτοκινητόδρομου Πάφου – Πόλης Χρυσοχούς

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Noise exposure information
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131891717
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131790848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ (ΜΕΕΠ)
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131900922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ Ι: Χλωρίδα - Πανίδα
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131898165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ III: ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131898769
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL ROADS III
Publication Date
7 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140548075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Μελέτη εκτίμησης επιπτώσεων στο περιβάλλον (ΜΕΕΠ) του αυτοκινητόδρομου Πάφου – Πόλης Χρυσοχούς
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133755166
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Noise exposure information
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ (ΜΕΕΠ)
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ Ι: Χλωρίδα - Πανίδα
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ III: ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ
Related public register
07/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL ROADS III
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL ROADS III - Μελέτη εκτίμησης επιπτώσεων στο περιβάλλον (ΜΕΕΠ) του αυτοκινητόδρομου Πάφου – Πόλης Χρυσοχούς
Other links
Summary sheet
NATIONAL ROADS III
Data sheet
NATIONAL ROADS III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications