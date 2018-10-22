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GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 1,020,000
Slovakia : € 2,550,000
Poland : € 13,430,000
Transport : € 17,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/10/2018 : € 1,020,000
22/10/2018 : € 2,550,000
22/10/2018 : € 13,430,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)

Summary sheet

Release date
22 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2018
20180075
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
GREENWAY INFRASTRUCTURE SRO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 17 million
EUR 34 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The aim of the operation is to co-finance under the Innovfin Energy Demonstration Projects ("EDP") facility the expansion of the current electric vehicles ("EV") fast charging network of GreenWay across several countries in Central and Eastern Europe. It will also support the deployment of its first Ultra Fast Charging stations and the pilot of an integrated battery energy storage system across Poland, Slovakia and other CEE countries.

The project consists of the installation of approx. 863 charging stations by 2020. The charging infrastructure will include 419 slow charging (ie. 3.7 kW - 22 kW) stations, as well as a roll out of 400 Fast Charging (ie. 22kW – 50 kW) stations and the first Ultra-Fast Charging (ie. 150 kW – 350 kW) network of 44 stations deployed across Poland, Slovakia and other CEE countries. The project also includes the demonstration of stations with Battery Assisted Charging System (BACHS). The project will contribute to push the transition towards lower carbon transport vehicles. The project is in line with EU Directive on Alternative Fuels 2014/94/EU, which has set out minimum requirements for the building-up of electric vehicles charging infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project components consist of short connections to the distribution grid networks and the respective charging stations. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. EV infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, the building of green field parking locations where the EV infrastructure is installed and/or connections to the grid may be screened in under Annex II. The Bank will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have a positive effect on the environment. The project will power electric vehicles with no emissions of pollutants and hence will contribute to meet air quality standards as set out by the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The project will also contribute to reduce road transport noise pollution as EVs are also much quieter than conventional vehicles. Finally, the project will have a significant impact on CO2 emissions reduction that will result from the replacement of conventional cars operating on fossil fuels with electric cars powered by less carbon intensive electricity. No major social issues are envisaged.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87144481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180075
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Poland
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239212172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180075
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Poland
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
Other links
Summary sheet
GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)
Data sheet
GREENWAY EV CHARGING NETWORK (EDP)

Photogallery

GreenWay Group, Slovakia’s leader of charging stations & services for electric vehicles is funded by the EIB allowing GreenWay to expand its network of charging stations for electric vehicles at large scale in Central and Eastern Europe. This will contribute to accelerate the transition towards lower carbon transport vehicles in the European Union
Greenway Group, Slovakia
©Greenway
GreenWay Group, Slovakia’s leader of charging stations & services for electric vehicles is funded by the EIB allowing GreenWay to expand its network of charging stations for electric vehicles at large scale in Central and Eastern Europe. This will contribute to accelerate the transition towards lower carbon transport vehicles in the European Union
Greenway Group, Slovakia
©Greenway

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