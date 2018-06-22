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SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 38,000,000
Industry : € 38,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2021 : € 3,000,000
19/12/2018 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2018
20180071
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
WILHELMSHAVENER SPAR- UND BAUGESELLSCHAFT EG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 84 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of residential Nearly Zero Emission Building (nZEB) and "Plus Energy House" in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The promoter is a housing cooperative, Wilhelmshavener Spar- und Baugesellschaft eG.

The aim is to provide high-quality, energy-efficient and affordable housing in Wilhelmshaven. By increasing the use of renewable energies, the project will benefit the environment and thus help to mitigate climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, an Environmental impact assessment (EIA) as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, will generally not be required. The EIB will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The project promoter, Wilhelmshavener Spar- und Baugesellschaft eG, is a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
12/10/2018 - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84806937
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180071
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190580675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180071
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
12 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86859757
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180071
Last update
12 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Data sheet
SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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