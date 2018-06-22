SPAR&BAU ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of residential Nearly Zero Emission Building (nZEB) and "Plus Energy House" in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The promoter is a housing cooperative, Wilhelmshavener Spar- und Baugesellschaft eG.
The aim is to provide high-quality, energy-efficient and affordable housing in Wilhelmshaven. By increasing the use of renewable energies, the project will benefit the environment and thus help to mitigate climate change.
Given the scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, an Environmental impact assessment (EIA) as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, will generally not be required. The EIB will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The project promoter, Wilhelmshavener Spar- und Baugesellschaft eG, is a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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