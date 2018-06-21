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SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2018 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EIB signs loan with Lar España to support urban regeneration

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/10/2018
20180043
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 171 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the co-financing of an urban flagship third generation retail shopping centre development that contributes to planning-led sustainable urban regeneration in a cohesion region.

This project will create integrated territorial development, help EIB Cohesion Priority Regions and foster economic and social cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives as well as the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) as transposed into national law. Some of the components are likely to fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive and may be ''screened in'' by the environmental competent authority, requiring a full EIA. In compliance with the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, the promoter will be required to provide the Bank the full EIA Study with a copy of the non-technical summary (NTS) of the EIA or, provide a website link to the location where the NTS document is published. For components having a potential impact on protected areas including Natura 2000 sites, the Promoter has to provide evidence of the compliance (including screening) with the Habitats and Birds Directives (if applicable) before the Bank funds are allocated. For components triggering art. 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD), the promoter has to provide evidence of the compliance with the WFD before the Bank funds are allocated.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EIB signs loan with Lar España to support urban regeneration

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84512719
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180043
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Publication Date
21 Jun 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84800691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180043
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
6 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141305974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180043
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
29 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86566983
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180043
Last update
29 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EIB signs loan with Lar España to support urban regeneration

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EIB signs loan with Lar España to support urban regeneration
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

Photogallery

Juncker Plan: EIB signs loan with Lar España to support urban regeneration
Sustainability Retail Development
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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