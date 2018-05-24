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CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 2,720,000
Portugal : € 7,200,000
Romania : € 7,200,000
Slovakia : € 8,800,000
Czechia : € 13,040,000
France : € 15,360,000
Spain : € 65,680,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2018 : € 2,720,000
24/07/2018 : € 7,200,000
24/07/2018 : € 7,200,000
24/07/2018 : € 8,800,000
24/07/2018 : € 13,040,000
24/07/2018 : € 15,360,000
24/07/2018 : € 25,680,000
11/09/2020 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related press
Spain: Support for innovation in car industry - EIB finances CIE Automotive’s RDI strategy with EUR 80 million loan under Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2018
20180041
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
CIE AUTOMOTIVE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The projects concerns the promoter's expenditure in research, development and innovation (RDI) and capital expenditure (capex) in convergence regions for the 2018-2022 period.

This project will promote European RDI investments in light vehicle automotive components in Europe as well as capex investments in convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) and that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope; it would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The environmental details of the project will be reviewed by the Bank's services during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
21/09/2018 - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Other links
Related press
Spain: Support for innovation in car industry - EIB finances CIE Automotive’s RDI strategy with EUR 80 million loan under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81495144
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180041
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
France
Lithuania
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184533921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180041
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
France
Lithuania
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
85938838
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180041
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Czechia, France, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Data sheet
CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related press
Spain: Support for innovation in car industry - EIB finances CIE Automotive’s RDI strategy with EUR 80 million loan under Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Support for innovation in car industry - EIB finances CIE Automotive’s RDI strategy with EUR 80 million loan under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI & CONVERGENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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