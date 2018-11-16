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ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/01/2019 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Incidenza Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Scheda di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Tavole Allegate – Allo Studio di Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Simulazioni Grafiche e Fotografiche
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Autorizzazioni Ottenute
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Maps
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Schema - Comune di Sorso
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Comune di Sorso
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS- Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Tirso 31
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related story
Sardinia’s most precious resource

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/01/2019
20180038
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
ABBANOA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 824 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments in water and waste water infrastructure in the Sardinia Region during the 2018 - 2022 period.

The project is driven by the need to ensure compliance with the EU and national environmental legislation. The investments will deliver substantial health advantages and environmental quality improvements in the form of a more rational use of water resources, higher ecological quality of surface and groundwater resources, and increased service quality. Moreover, the project will contribute to climate change adaption and mitigation in a region increasingly affected by droughts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments in the water and wastewater sector are expected to have positive net environmental and social impact, considering their focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Incidenza Ambientale
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Scheda di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Tavole Allegate – Allo Studio di Ambientale
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Simulazioni Grafiche e Fotografiche
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Autorizzazioni Ottenute
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Maps
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Schema - Comune di Sorso
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Comune di Sorso
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS- Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Tirso 31
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
16/11/2018 - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Incidenza Ambientale
Publication Date
15 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87774847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Scheda di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87776908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Tavole Allegate – Allo Studio di Ambientale
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87776988
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87775636
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Simulazioni Grafiche e Fotografiche
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87777206
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Autorizzazioni Ottenute
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87776691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Maps
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87777878
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87777498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
22 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85333393
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93923454
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Schema - Comune di Sorso
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93908552
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Comune di Sorso
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93919005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS- Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Tirso 31
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93908078
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93924005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234550089
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180038
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
16 Nov 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87227774
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180038
Last update
16 Nov 2018
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Incidenza Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Scheda di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Tavole Allegate – Allo Studio di Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Simulazioni Grafiche e Fotografiche
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Autorizzazioni Ottenute
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Maps
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Schema - Comune di Sorso
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Comune di Sorso
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS- Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Tirso 31
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related story
Sardinia’s most precious resource

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Sardinia’s most precious resource
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Incidenza Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Scheda di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale - Tavole Allegate – Allo Studio di Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Simulazioni Grafiche e Fotografiche
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Procedura di Valutazione di Impatto Ambientale – Autorizzazioni Ottenute
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Maps
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Schema - Comune di Sorso
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Comune di Sorso
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS- Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Tirso 31
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Risanamento ambientale del bacino idrografico del fiume Coghinas
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - ABBANOA WATER INVESTMENTS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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