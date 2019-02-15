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FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/02/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related EFSI register
27/02/2019 - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related press
France: Investment Plan: EIB lends EUR 100m to Fnac Darty to support digital transformation

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2019
20180026
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
FNAC DARTY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 202 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
Description
Objectives

The project concerns RDI investments for FNAC-DARTY investments aiming at digital transformation.

The purpose is to improve and expand the promoter's digitalisation and web-based offering.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The implementation of banking IT systems is not covered by Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
27/02/2019 - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Other links
Related press
France: Investment Plan: EIB lends EUR 100m to Fnac Darty to support digital transformation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86892269
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180026
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160088679
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180026
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
90638368
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180026
Last update
27 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related EFSI register
27/02/2019 - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Data sheet
FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related press
France: Investment Plan: EIB lends EUR 100m to Fnac Darty to support digital transformation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment Plan: EIB lends EUR 100m to Fnac Darty to support digital transformation
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related EFSI register
27/02/2019 - FNAC DARTY RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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