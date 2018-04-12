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ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 15,946,000
Germany : € 51,464,000
Spain : € 72,590,000
Industry : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2020 : € 4,556,000
12/06/2018 : € 11,390,000
23/12/2020 : € 14,704,000
23/12/2020 : € 20,740,000
12/06/2018 : € 36,760,000
12/06/2018 : € 51,850,000
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related EFSI register
15/06/2018 - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Grupo Antolin's innovation investments with a EUR 100m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2018
20180010
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
GRUPO ANTOLIN-IRAUSA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 217 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities in the period 2018-2020.

The project covers European RDI investments in light vehicle automotive interiors in Europe foreseen for innovation, development and industrialisation activities. The investments are mainly related to supporting the promoter's strategic activities of Industrial sustainability, Mobility of the future, Advanced manufacturing, Electronic functions and High-level integration concepts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended) and are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope. Therefore, it is very unlikely that any part of the project would require an Environmental Impact Assessment. The environmental details of the project will be reviewed during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
15/06/2018 - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Grupo Antolin's innovation investments with a EUR 100m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Publication Date
21 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81218950
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180010
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147207474
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180010
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Publication Date
15 Jun 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84001734
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180010
Last update
15 Jun 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
France, Germany, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related EFSI register
15/06/2018 - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Data sheet
ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Grupo Antolin's innovation investments with a EUR 100m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Grupo Antolin's innovation investments with a EUR 100m loan
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI
Related EFSI register
15/06/2018 - ANTOLIN CAR INTERIORS RDI

Photogallery

Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports Grupo Antolin's innovation investments with a EUR 100m loan
Antolin Car Interiors RDI
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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