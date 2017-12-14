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KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 90,000,000
Transport : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/02/2020 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - safer, smoother travel for Europeans as the EIB lends €90 million for expansion of the Karavanke Tunnel

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/02/2020
20170985
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
DRUZBA ZA AVTOCESTE V REPUBLIKI SLOVENIJI DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 202 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a second tunnel tube, located on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), connecting the A2 motorway in Slovenia with the A11 motorway in Austria. The current single-tube tunnel with two-way traffic does not meet the minimum safety requirements for tunnels in the TEN-T. The construction of a second tunnel tube, combined with the comprehensive renovation of the existing tunnel tube, will ensure that the mandatory safety requirements under Directive 2004/54/EC are met. The project is also expected to improve traffic flow on the network connecting Central Europe with the Balkans.

The project will lead to increased safety standards, in line with EU requirements, and in turn to a reduced likelihood of traffic accidents as well as to reduced waiting times for domestic and cross-country traffic, often significant due to frequent queues on both sides.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a positive impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and pollutants (Nitrogen Oxide - NOx, hydrocarbons and dusts) emitted in the air by queuing vehicles. With regards to the excavation material, landfills have been identified and relevant approvals have been obtained or approval is in progress. The impact is otherwise deemed as minor or moderate (as to e.g. underground water or dust in the air during the construction period) and relevant mitigation measures are foreseen.

The public procurement tender for the project was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 14.12.2017 under the number: 2017 / S 240-497526. The Bank will confirm during the appraisal that the project has been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC, Directive 2014/24, and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU.

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - safer, smoother travel for Europeans as the EIB lends €90 million for expansion of the Karavanke Tunnel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82523553
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170985
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Publication Date
8 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88670576
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170985
Last update
8 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Data sheet
KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - safer, smoother travel for Europeans as the EIB lends €90 million for expansion of the Karavanke Tunnel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - safer, smoother travel for Europeans as the EIB lends €90 million for expansion of the Karavanke Tunnel
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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