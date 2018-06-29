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KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2018
20170978
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
KAUFLAND POLSKA MARKETY SP ZOO SP K
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 248 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the modernization and the refurbishment of about 50 retail stores in the cohesion area of Poland, including equipment, furniture as well as energy efficiency measures.

Modernization of discount retail outlets in convergence areas in Poland

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sub-components of the project do not fall under Annex I or II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). The requirements, in respect to National legislation, including permitting and public consultations, will be confirmed at appraisal and hence compliance of the project with the EIB environmental and social standards. The refurbishment of buildings shall be further aligned with the 2010/31/EU Energy performance of buildings Directive and the 2012/27/EU Energy Efficiency.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
13/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
Publication Date
13 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82723376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170978
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184718475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170978
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK
Data sheet
KAUFLAND POLSKA RETAIL NETWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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