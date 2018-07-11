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HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 291,985,011.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 291,985,011.3
Industry : € 291,985,011.3
Signature date(s)
11/07/2018 : € 291,985,011.3
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Related press
Sweden: EIB loans SEK 3bn to Hemsö for energy efficient social infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2018
20170970
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
HEMSOE FASTIGHETS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 3000 million (EUR 292 million)
SEK 7030 million (EUR 683 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the construction of 17 NZEB buildings for social services in Sweden

The project relates to the development of nearly zero-energy buildings schools and elderly care houses and one public research center, located in Sweden, supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Through the project, new NZEB buildings, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU , will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation). The EPBD requires that from 2019 onwards, all public buildings and from 2021 all buildings will need to be NZEB.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB loans SEK 3bn to Hemsö for energy efficient social infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Publication Date
27 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84476078
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170970
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Publication Date
8 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249567556
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170970
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Other links
Summary sheet
HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Data sheet
HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Related press
Sweden: EIB loans SEK 3bn to Hemsö for energy efficient social infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB loans SEK 3bn to Hemsö for energy efficient social infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEMSO ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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