SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The operation is related to an investment loan to the province of Limburg, in order to co-finance Duurzaam Thuis, a debt fund, established by the province of Limburg, which will on-lend to homeowners and tenants to implement energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in the residential sector. This operation falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting Energy Efficiency investments in buildings.
The purpose of this project is to make funding available to support housing stock energy-efficiency renovation in Limburg's region, in the Netherlands. These so-called sustainability loans aim to increase the sustainability of houses located in the province of Limburg having as target groups individual homeowners and tenants. The project objectives include, inter alia, the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable in residential buildings.
The project concerns investments mainly related to energy efficiency and renewable energy sources that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Works related to asbestos removal must be performed in accordance with the existing regulations for asbestos removal and disposal. The Bank's services will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental aspects. The project will contribute to energy efficiency and renewable energy and thus to the reduction of CO2 emissions.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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