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FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 47,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 3,431,000
Poland : € 16,074,000
Romania : € 27,495,000
Industry : € 47,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/04/2019 : € 3,431,000
4/04/2019 : € 16,074,000
4/04/2019 : € 27,495,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports food production modernisation in Central and South-Eastern Europe
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/04/2019
20170966
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
MASPEX - GMW SP ZOO SP K
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 47 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns investments in expansion, upgrading and modernisation of Maspex group's food and drinks production and storage facilities. The investments will be implemented in or in the vicinity of existing factories located in Lowicz, Lublin, Tychy, and Olsztynek (Poland), Valenii de Munte, Giurgiu and Vatra Dornei (Romania), and Velingrad (Bulgaria).

The investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase competitiveness of its businesses through the modernisation and expansion of its production process and storage capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation includes several investments which might fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) might be required by the authorities. All aspects related to the environmental impact and permits will be verified during the project's appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports food production modernisation in Central and South-Eastern Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Publication Date
11 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83809639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170966
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Poland
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185523121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170966
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Poland
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Data sheet
FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports food production modernisation in Central and South-Eastern Europe
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports food production modernisation in Central and South-Eastern Europe
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Photogallery

Signature: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports food production modernisation in Central and South-Eastern Europe
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports food production modernisation in Central and South-Eastern Europe
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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