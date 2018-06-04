M-FILES (EGFF)

Summary sheet
M-Files is a software company which offers Content Service Platform (CSP) solutions that help businesses organise, manage and track documents and business processes, improving the efficiency and productivity of its clients.
The proposed loan will enable M-Files to scale its operations, complete its transformation into a Software as a Service ("SaaS") model faster and expand its customer base geographically by investing into Research, Development and Innovation (RDI), SaaS transformation costs and sales/marketing costs.
The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme and if needed, the carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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