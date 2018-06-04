Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

M-FILES (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 27,000,000
Services : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2018 : € 13,500,000
19/07/2018 : € 13,500,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M-FILES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Finland: EUR 27 million European financing for software company M-Files

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2018
20170957
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M-FILES (EGFF)
M-FILES OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
EUR 68 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

M-Files is a software company which offers Content Service Platform (CSP) solutions that help businesses organise, manage and track documents and business processes, improving the efficiency and productivity of its clients.

The proposed loan will enable M-Files to scale its operations, complete its transformation into a Software as a Service ("SaaS") model faster and expand its customer base geographically by investing into Research, Development and Innovation (RDI), SaaS transformation costs and sales/marketing costs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme and if needed, the carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M-FILES (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Finland: EUR 27 million European financing for software company M-Files

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M-FILES (EGFF)
Publication Date
11 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85173582
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170957
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M-FILES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
M-FILES (EGFF)
Data sheet
M-FILES (EGFF)
Related press
Finland: EUR 27 million European financing for software company M-Files

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EUR 27 million European financing for software company M-Files
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M-FILES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications