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GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 170,000,000
Urban development : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2020 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN

Summary sheet

Release date
15 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2020
20170953
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
GEWOBA AG WOHNEN UND BAUEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 583 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance a social and affordable housing investment programme (new buildings and refurbishments) in the federal city state of Bremen.

The Bank's loan will finance the construction and comprehensive retrofitting of rented social and affordable housing in 2018-2022 by the housing company Gewoba.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84774374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170953
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238622201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170953
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
Other links
Summary sheet
GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN
Data sheet
GEWOBA WOHNUNGSBAU BREMEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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