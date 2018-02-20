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ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,400,000
Sector(s)
Telecom : € 18,080,000
Transport : € 27,120,000
Energy : € 45,200,000
Signature date(s)
25/09/2018 : € 9,040,000
25/09/2018 : € 9,040,000
25/09/2018 : € 13,560,000
25/09/2018 : € 13,560,000
25/09/2018 : € 22,600,000
25/09/2018 : € 22,600,000
Other links
Related public register
06/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2018
20170932
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
ARCUS EUROPEAN INVESTMENT MANAGER LLP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 1250 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
  • Telecom - Information and communication
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a pan-European equity fund targeting energy, transport and telecommunications' infrastructure mainly in the European Union.

The Fund will invest in the greenfield and operate assets primarily in the telecommunication, transport and energy sectors mainly in the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA, following a screening based on Annex III of the EIA Directive by the competent authorities. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

The fund's investment guidelines will require the fund manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund have been or will be (as appropriate) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or Directive 2014/24/EU and/or Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
06/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
16/04/2018 - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Publication Date
6 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82194411
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170932
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237563389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170932
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82835010
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170932
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Energy, Transport, Telecom
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2
Data sheet
ARCUS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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