AEP NIAMEY II

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project will finance the construction of a new drinking water treatment plant of Karey Gorou with a production capacity of 100 000 m3/day and related infrastructure (reservoirs, pipelines, pumping stations, connections) to adapt the existing water distribution system.
The project will increase the water production capacity for the city of Niamey, to cope with the water demand until 2030, by enabling the delivery of the new volumes to a beneficiary population of about 2 million and will support the expansion of the city through over 25 000 new household connections. As a result, it will also improve the living conditions of the local population and thus contribute to reduce migration as an adaptation strategy of the population caused by water scarcity in the Sahel region, bringing a positive impact on public health and social stability.
Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an EIA would be required according to the relevant competent authority. An EIA will be required for the project. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards. Climate change aspects will be further examined during appraisal.
The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project in line with EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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