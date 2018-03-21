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BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bangladesh : € 110,000,000
Transport : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20170863
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 327 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase of about 200 rail passenger carriages and about 40 locomotives for regional and intercity services on the 1,230-km long broad/dual gauge network across Bangladesh as well as international services to India.

The project consists of the partial replacement of obsolete vehicles and a partial expansion of the fleet to better meet growing demand. The project is consistent with the 20 Year Railway Development Plan. The project will contribute to one of the sub-targets under Sustainable Development Goal 9, related to building resilient infrastructure and promoting sustainable industrialisation, namely: to develop quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, including regional and trans-border infrastructure, to support economic development and human well-being, with a focus on affordable and equitable access for all.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the manufacture of rail rolling stock, an activity which falls outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. The new rolling stock will meet current standards for crashworthiness, energy efficiency and emissions. The arrangements for the stabling and maintenance of the rolling stock and the need for related infrastructure improvements will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83765180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170863
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT
Data sheet
BANGLADESH RAIL FLEET MODERNIZATION PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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