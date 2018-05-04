TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project concerns the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in Tampere, Finland.
The investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure will improve the current treatment processes by increasing the quality of the treated wastewater discharge. It also includes improvements in the overall collection system which aim to reduce the amount of inflows to be treated at the plant. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 c) Common Interest (Environment).
The investment is geared toward the implementation of a new waste water treatment plant, bringing about positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under Directives 2011/92/EU, 92/43/EEC (Art. 6.3), 2000/60/EC (Article 4.7), Directive 2010/75/EU, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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