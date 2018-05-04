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TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/02/2019 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
05/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/02/2019
20170862
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
TAMPEREEN SEUDUN KESKUSPUHDISTAMO OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 314 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in Tampere, Finland.

The investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure will improve the current treatment processes by increasing the quality of the treated wastewater discharge. It also includes improvements in the overall collection system which aim to reduce the amount of inflows to be treated at the plant. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 c) Common Interest (Environment).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment is geared toward the implementation of a new waste water treatment plant, bringing about positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under Directives 2011/92/EU, 92/43/EEC (Art. 6.3), 2000/60/EC (Article 4.7), Directive 2010/75/EU, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
05/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84963332
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170862
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88164267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170862
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Publication Date
5 Jun 2024
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215551079
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170862
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
05/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Other links
Summary sheet
TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Data sheet
TAMPERE CENTRAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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