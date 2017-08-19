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VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2018 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Related press
Finland: Valmet and EIB renew collaboration with EUR 45 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2018
20170819
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
VALMET OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 98 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of Automation systems and solutions primarily for applications to pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bio-energy production. The RDI activities will be carried out mainly in the promoter's RDI centres in Finland during the period 2018-2021.

The project aims to enhance competitiveness and improve the efficiency of the promoter's products and processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; moreover they are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. As such it is unlikely that the local environmental competent authorities have required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project. However, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Other links
Related press
Finland: Valmet and EIB renew collaboration with EUR 45 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Publication Date
7 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80184950
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170819
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164785334
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170819
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Data sheet
VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Related press
Finland: Valmet and EIB renew collaboration with EUR 45 million loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Valmet and EIB renew collaboration with EUR 45 million loan
Other links
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALMET - AUTOMATION RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications