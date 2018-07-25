ICO MID-CAP INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Funded or unfunded linked risk-sharing transaction with full delegation to Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) and/or financial intermediaries to support eligible mid-caps under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).
The operation consists of an Investment Platform (IP) developed in cooperation with ICO to promote, over a period of three years, investments carried out by Spanish SMEs and mid-caps. EIB and ICO will sign an IP agreement that will detail the institutions' cooperation and will include: (i) a risk sharing window for larger SME and mid-cap projects; EIB will provide credit risk protection on a loan-by-loan basis to guarantee an underlying mid-cap portfolio originated by ICO (and possibly eligible financial intermediaries); (ii) an intermediated window for smaller SME and mid-cap projects; ICO will finance projects with access to EIB funding.
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final recipients under the guaranteed portfolio will comply with the relevant EU environment and procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.