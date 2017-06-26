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ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 140,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 14,000,000
Energy : € 42,000,000
Industry : € 84,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2020 : € 4,000,000
19/01/2018 : € 10,000,000
28/09/2020 : € 12,000,000
28/09/2020 : € 24,000,000
19/01/2018 : € 30,000,000
19/01/2018 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants EUR 100m loan to Acciona to boost its innovation and digitalisation strategy

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/01/2018
20170626
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
ACCIONA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the water treatment, renewable energy, services and infrastructure sectors, as well as in digitalisation.

The project will support the development of the promoter's innovation and skills, and contribute to the EU bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project primarily concerns investments in research and development not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), and expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, some of the activities included in the project may entail the construction of experimental test plants in the areas of renewable energy (wind and solar power), which may require an EIA and/or have impacts on nature conservation sites. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and 2009/147/EC).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants EUR 100m loan to Acciona to boost its innovation and digitalisation strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Publication Date
27 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79208867
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170626
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151495838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170626
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Data sheet
ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants EUR 100m loan to Acciona to boost its innovation and digitalisation strategy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants EUR 100m loan to Acciona to boost its innovation and digitalisation strategy
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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