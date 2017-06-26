ACCIONA ENERGY WATER AND CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Industry - Construction
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the water treatment, renewable energy, services and infrastructure sectors, as well as in digitalisation.
The project will support the development of the promoter's innovation and skills, and contribute to the EU bank's priority objectives for climate action.
The project primarily concerns investments in research and development not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), and expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, some of the activities included in the project may entail the construction of experimental test plants in the areas of renewable energy (wind and solar power), which may require an EIA and/or have impacts on nature conservation sites. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and 2009/147/EC).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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