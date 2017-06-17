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GVM - MEDICAL CARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 42,770,000
Italy : € 57,230,000
Services : € 5,000,000
Health : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2021 : € 493,500
11/06/2021 : € 1,006,500
7/11/2018 : € 1,645,000
7/11/2018 : € 1,855,000
11/06/2021 : € 9,376,500
11/06/2021 : € 19,123,500
7/11/2018 : € 31,255,000
7/11/2018 : € 35,245,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - GVM - MEDICAL CARE

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2018
20170617
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GVM - MEDICAL CARE
GRUPPO VILLA MARIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 159 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of the promoter's investments in healthcare infrastructure and medical equipment over the period 2017-2021 in Italy and France.

As a healthcare investment project aiming to modernise the health estate and upgrade the service delivery, the project responds to the Bank's main infrastructure policy objective, under the subheading of "Integrated territorial development". Part of the investment plan is located in a convergence area, thus responding to the Cohesion Priority Regions objective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
21/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
21/09/2018 - GVM - MEDICAL CARE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Publication Date
21 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82928777
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170617
Sector(s)
Services
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256898144
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170617
Sector(s)
Services
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86322539
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170617
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Services, Health
Countries
France, Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Other links
Summary sheet
GVM - MEDICAL CARE
Data sheet
GVM - MEDICAL CARE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications