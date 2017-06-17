GVM - MEDICAL CARE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the financing of the promoter's investments in healthcare infrastructure and medical equipment over the period 2017-2021 in Italy and France.
As a healthcare investment project aiming to modernise the health estate and upgrade the service delivery, the project responds to the Bank's main infrastructure policy objective, under the subheading of "Integrated territorial development". Part of the investment plan is located in a convergence area, thus responding to the Cohesion Priority Regions objective.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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