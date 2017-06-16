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INVEN CAPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2017 : € 25,000,000
15/12/2017 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Related press
Czech Republic: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 50m for ČEZ’s Inven Capital to support growth of innovative smart energy and clean-tech companies

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2017
20170616
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INVEN CAPITAL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the setting-up of a special purpose vehicle operating under the auspices of Inven Capital, investicní fond, a.s., which is a venture capital cleantech fund operating as an independent entity, fully owned by the Czech national energy utility CEZ. This is an indirect portfolio equity type operation whereby the European Investment Bank and Inven Capital shall capitalise the SPV 50/50.

The objective of this transaction is to support Inven Capital investing in smart energy start-up companies in the EU that already have a good track record and require growth capital. Target sectors of the fund include energy efficiency, distributed generation, flexibility and storage, customer engagement products and clean transportation in cities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the investments carried out by the co-investment facility comply with the EU acquis in the field of environment, the Bank will require the manager of the co-investment facility to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will most likely be private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the final beneficiaries are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the manager of the co-investment facility to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects carried out by final beneficiaries have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 50m for ČEZ’s Inven Capital to support growth of innovative smart energy and clean-tech companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79508326
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170616
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238319101
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170616
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
INVEN CAPITAL
Data sheet
INVEN CAPITAL
Related press
Czech Republic: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 50m for ČEZ’s Inven Capital to support growth of innovative smart energy and clean-tech companies

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 50m for ČEZ’s Inven Capital to support growth of innovative smart energy and clean-tech companies
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVEN CAPITAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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