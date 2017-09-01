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POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 29,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 29,000,000
Services : € 29,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2018 : € 29,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - STRESZCZENIE W JĘZYKU NIESPECJALISTYCZNYM
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym do Raport –u o Oddziaływaniu Na Środowisko dla Przedsięwzięcia Pn.: Kompleks Usługowo-Mieszkalny “Posejdon”
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Related press
Poland: The EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) are jointly financing the first office and service building characterised by Nearly-Zero Emission

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2018
20170576
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 29 million
EUR 58 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a complex of new office, service and hotel buildings supporting the Polish strategy for the development of nearly zero energy buildings (NZEB) in Szczecin, a major seaport and Poland's seventh-largest city.

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact, as the new complex will be constructed following high energy efficiency standards. The investment will also improve the economic and social cohesion in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is not expected to fall under EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, provided that the new buildings will be integrated in an urban area. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal. The project, a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of the EU Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)], will after completion reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However if, after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
20/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - STRESZCZENIE W JĘZYKU NIESPECJALISTYCZNYM
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym do Raport –u o Oddziaływaniu Na Środowisko dla Przedsięwzięcia Pn.: Kompleks Usługowo-Mieszkalny “Posejdon”
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Other links
Related press
Poland: The EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) are jointly financing the first office and service building characterised by Nearly-Zero Emission

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - STRESZCZENIE W JĘZYKU NIESPECJALISTYCZNYM
Publication Date
20 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78918171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170576
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym do Raport –u o Oddziaływaniu Na Środowisko dla Przedsięwzięcia Pn.: Kompleks Usługowo-Mieszkalny “Posejdon”
Publication Date
27 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79495389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170576
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79180484
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170576
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190591811
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170576
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - STRESZCZENIE W JĘZYKU NIESPECJALISTYCZNYM
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym do Raport –u o Oddziaływaniu Na Środowisko dla Przedsięwzięcia Pn.: Kompleks Usługowo-Mieszkalny “Posejdon”
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Other links
Summary sheet
POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Data sheet
POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Related press
Poland: The EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) are jointly financing the first office and service building characterised by Nearly-Zero Emission

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: The EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) are jointly financing the first office and service building characterised by Nearly-Zero Emission
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - STRESZCZENIE W JĘZYKU NIESPECJALISTYCZNYM
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym do Raport –u o Oddziaływaniu Na Środowisko dla Przedsięwzięcia Pn.: Kompleks Usługowo-Mieszkalny “Posejdon”
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications