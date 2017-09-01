POSEJDON NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDING

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of a complex of new office, service and hotel buildings supporting the Polish strategy for the development of nearly zero energy buildings (NZEB) in Szczecin, a major seaport and Poland's seventh-largest city.
The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact, as the new complex will be constructed following high energy efficiency standards. The investment will also improve the economic and social cohesion in the region.
The project is not expected to fall under EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, provided that the new buildings will be integrated in an urban area. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal. The project, a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of the EU Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)], will after completion reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However if, after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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