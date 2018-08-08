NAVYA (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project concerns Navya's investment programme for the further development and industrialisation of autonomous vehicles and related technologies. All investments will be incurred in France, and they include: (i) research and development (R&D) activities for the continuous development of autonomous driving technologies, autonomous vehicles and support software; (ii) Capital expenditures for development activities, production activities, building infrastructure, offices and equipment related to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT); and (iii) the permanent increase of indirect costs and working capital to support the growth of the company and its market expansion.
In 2015 the company sold its first prototypes and since 2016 the industrialised production has started. The purpose of Navya's investment is to support the further development and successive industrialisation and manufacturing of its advanced autonomous driving vehicle technology and support the company's growth and expansion.
The main part of the project activities concern Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. A smaller part of the project however concerns manufacturing related expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA directive. The Bank's Services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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