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BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20170518
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
BATZ SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter's investment will include research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, as well as tangible and intangible capital expenditure.

The entire EIB loan will be used by the promoter to finance its RDI and deployment investments supporting the implementation of the company's strategy. The investments are expected to support Batz Group's competitiveness and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development (R&D) and technology deployment that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Related documents
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
23 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76147964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170518
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135040998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170518
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
BATZ AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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