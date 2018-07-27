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ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 55,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 749,925
Transport : € 3,850,000
Solid waste : € 5,546,475
Energy : € 11,935,000
Industry : € 32,918,600
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 749,925
21/12/2018 : € 3,850,000
21/12/2018 : € 5,546,475
21/12/2018 : € 11,935,000
21/12/2018 : € 32,918,600
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20170480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
SONAE MC SGPS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 128 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Industry - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Industry - Construction
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment programme of Sonae in the following areas: (i) Energy; (ii) Water; (iii) Food waste reduction and recovery; and (iv) environmental performance.

The proposed project has three main goals: (i) reinforce the operational sustainability level, (ii) promote efficient energy consumption, and (iii) promote food waste reduction and recovery.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
16/11/2018 - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82254174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170480
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Industry
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216989489
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170480
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Industry
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Publication Date
16 Nov 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87220194
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170480
Last update
16 Nov 2018
Sector(s)
Energy, Solid waste, Water, sewerage, Industry, Transport
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT
Data sheet
ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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