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PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 8,880,000
Germany : € 29,620,000
The Netherlands : € 161,500,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/02/2018 : € 8,880,000
22/02/2018 : € 29,620,000
22/02/2018 : € 161,500,000
Other links
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/02/2018
20170471
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 404 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of Philips' expenditure on research and development in the area of healthcare technology.

The project concerns the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities related to an innovative portfolio of products in healthcare informatics, diagnosis and treatment and personal health.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in Research and Development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in already authorised existing facilities, which would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94451708
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170471
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133436445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170471
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D
Data sheet
PHILIPS MEDTECH R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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