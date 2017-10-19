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ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20170449
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
PATENTES TALGO SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) to support the promoter's competitiveness by: • developing new commuter train and very high speed train platforms with increased passenger capacity • developing new solutions for rolling stock, and • expanding the promoter's product portfolio. A portion of the project also entails selected fixed capital investments related to manufacturing and maintenance services.

The project will contribute to the objective of promoting sustainable transport technologies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments related to research and development and to the manufacturing of rolling stock and systems that are not specifically listed in Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The project activities themselves aim to further develop rail technologies and sustainable transport. On this basis, the project is acceptable for financing by the Bank.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Comments

Project calendar: 2017 - 2020

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76639908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170449
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140585423
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170449
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ROLLING STOCK RDI & OTHER EXPANSION INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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