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NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2018
20170447
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises of the construction and operation of a greenfield bakery plant in Poland.

The project consists of the construction and operation of a new bakery manufacturing plant with three burger buns, hot dog rolls production and packing lines, a line for whole grain and artisan products as well as all the required up and downstream infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The main emissions expected for the project are the emissions to the air, waste and wastewater. The overall management of the waste produced by the project will be assessed during the appraisal. The wastewater components of the project are expected to be within the legal requirements for such an activity. Compliance with the environmental "acquis" (EIA, IED, SEVESO, etc.), availability of building and operating permits, as well as the compliance of the technology to be employed with the Best Available Techniques (BAT) will be assessed during appraisal. Any possible Habitat issues will be verified.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78616813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170447
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
Publication Date
29 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149746229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170447
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT
Data sheet
NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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