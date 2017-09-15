NEW GREENFIELD BAKERY PLANT

Summary sheet
The project comprises of the construction and operation of a greenfield bakery plant in Poland.
The project consists of the construction and operation of a new bakery manufacturing plant with three burger buns, hot dog rolls production and packing lines, a line for whole grain and artisan products as well as all the required up and downstream infrastructure.
The main emissions expected for the project are the emissions to the air, waste and wastewater. The overall management of the waste produced by the project will be assessed during the appraisal. The wastewater components of the project are expected to be within the legal requirements for such an activity. Compliance with the environmental "acquis" (EIA, IED, SEVESO, etc.), availability of building and operating permits, as well as the compliance of the technology to be employed with the Best Available Techniques (BAT) will be assessed during appraisal. Any possible Habitat issues will be verified.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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