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NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 384,013,459.88
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 384,013,459.88
Industry : € 384,013,459.88
Signature date(s)
22/12/2021 : € 33,977,152.48
22/12/2021 : € 51,325,033.17
28/07/2020 : € 298,711,274.23
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related public register
28/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Related story
When the winds don’t blow

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2018
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 15/06/2018
20170359
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
NORTHVOLT AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1522 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Skellefteå, Sweden, for the design, construction, commissioning and operation of a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cell manufacturing facility with a capacity of 16 GWh. The project is structured into two components, each consisting of a block with a manufacturing capacity of 8GWh. The advanced Li-ion cells to be manufactured at the plant will be used in batteries for transport, stationary storage and industrial and consumer applications.

The objective of the project is to offer Europe the prospect of a cost-competitive Li-ion battery cells supply basis, enhancing independence from suppliers outside of the region. It aims to produce the greenest competitively priced li-ion battery cells produced in Europe. The project will seek to be competitive through the use of low-cost renewable electricity, a vertically integrated production process, and potentially locally sourced materials. Sweden is a beneficial location for the Project, for amongst other reasons, very low electricity costs from abundant renewable hydro resources and high-skilled human resources to produce high-quality products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns capital investments for the production of lithium-ion electrodes, cells and batteries, falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
28/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Other links
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92789944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170359
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Publication Date
22 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86782734
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170359
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Publication Date
28 Mar 2020
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129384451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170359
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Publication Date
17 Jun 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
94184406
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170359
Last update
25 Jun 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related public register
28/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Data sheet
NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Related story
When the winds don’t blow

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Related press
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Related story
When the winds don’t blow
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related public register
28/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT

Videos

Thumbnail: Paving the way towards a low carbon future - Northvolt battery gigafactory
Paving the way towards a low carbon future - Northvolt battery gigafactory
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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