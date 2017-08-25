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PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 100,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 3,000,000
Energy : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 77,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2017 : € 3,000,000
22/12/2017 : € 20,000,000
22/12/2017 : € 77,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related press
Greece: New EUR 100 million EIB and Piraeus Bank initiative to cut energy bills
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Summary sheet

Release date
25 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2017
20170346
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
PIRAEUS BANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 133 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan that falls under the "Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE)" programme. The loan will aim at financing small-scale energy efficiency projects in the areas of building renovations, outdoor lighting and water pumping stations undertaken by individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small municipalities.

PF4EE was established under the umbrella of the EIB's DEEP Green initiative, which aims at scaling up financing for energy efficiency across a range of channels, including through stimulating financial intermediaries into focusing more of their lending on energy efficiency projects. The proposed loan will support the financing of building renovation projects achieving improvement in the buildings' energy performance, replacements of outdoor lighting systems and renovations of water pumping stations for agricultural use, under the umbrella of Piraeus Bank's Green Banking initiative.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is subject to approvals by the EIB's Governing Bodies.

Related documents
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related projects
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan
Other links
Related press
Greece: New EUR 100 million EIB and Piraeus Bank initiative to cut energy bills

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76496792
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170346
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184802675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170346
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Other links
Summary sheet
PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Data sheet
PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related press
Greece: New EUR 100 million EIB and Piraeus Bank initiative to cut energy bills
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: New EUR 100 million EIB and Piraeus Bank initiative to cut energy bills
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRAEUS BANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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