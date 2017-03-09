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RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 4,500,000
Denmark : € 5,000,000
Sweden : € 16,500,000
Finland : € 24,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2017 : € 4,500,000
4/12/2017 : € 5,000,000
4/12/2017 : € 16,500,000
4/12/2017 : € 24,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Ramirent’s European growth strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2017
20170309
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
RAMIRENT OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 112 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Administrative and support service activities
Description
Objectives

Investments in new construction equipment for rental by an innovative mid-cap.

The objective is to support an innovative EU mid-cap company, focused on construction machinery and equipment rentals in the Nordic and Central European markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns capital expenditures on new rental equipment; the rental activities will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
04/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES
Other links
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Ramirent’s European growth strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Publication Date
4 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76670594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170309
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
Latvia
Lithuania
Poland
Slovakia
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Data sheet
RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Ramirent’s European growth strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports Ramirent’s European growth strategy
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAMIRENT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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