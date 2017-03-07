Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/04/2018 : € 10,000,000
16/04/2018 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/04/2018
20170307
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS
SOCIETE INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIERE DE COURCELLES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the industrial investment plan, including RDI, of French mid-cap Groupe Sifcor over the period 2017-2020.

The project activities are expected to support the group in its growth ambitions for the transportation sector, as well as to help maintain its competitiveness in the French and European markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79699150
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170307
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
GROUPE SIFCOR INDUSTRIAL INNOVATIVE INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications