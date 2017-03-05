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GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 101,911,765
Countries
Sector(s)
The Gambia : € 101,911,765
Energy : € 101,911,765
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 8,000,000
11/03/2019 : € 12,830,000
26/08/2022 : € 24,081,765
27/12/2018 : € 57,000,000
(*) Including a € 15,653,147.25 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM ,a € 8,428,617.75 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY -Link to World Bank's website for ESIA documentation
Related press
Gambia: European backing for EUR 142 million renewable energy programme
Related press
Gambia: Global Gateway - Team Europe strengthens support for the Gambia Renewable Energy project

Summary sheet

Release date
7 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2018
20170305
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK
NATIONAL WATER AND ELECTRICITY COMPANY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 102 million
EUR 149 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will consist of three components: (1) a grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) power plant with a total installed capacity of 10 MW including an associated battery energy storage Ssation (BESS), (2) a number of off-grid PV and BESS units for rural health clinics, secondary schools and food manufacturing and storage facilities and (3) power grid reinforcement investments to improve security of supply, reduce technical losses and increase its renewable energy take-up capacity.

The development of solar PV energy in The Gambia contributes to EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency and climate objectives. It is consistent with the objectives of the Cotonou Agreement, and in line with the Bank's policies of supporting renewable energy development and combating climate change. Improving energy infrastructure is consistent with the EU "Agenda for Change" policy, which identifies energy as an essential driver of economic growth. The project will contribute to reducing the existing electricity supply gap in The Gambia using sustainable solar energy resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular the procedures for ensuring compliance with the EIB's standards and with the principles of EU directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY -Link to World Bank's website for ESIA documentation
Other links
Related press
Gambia: European backing for EUR 142 million renewable energy programme
Related press
Gambia: Global Gateway - Team Europe strengthens support for the Gambia Renewable Energy project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86356656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170305
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
The Gambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY -Link to World Bank's website for ESIA documentation
Publication Date
24 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95496124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170305
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
The Gambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY -Link to World Bank's website for ESIA documentation
Other links
Summary sheet
GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK
Data sheet
GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related press
Gambia: European backing for EUR 142 million renewable energy programme
Related press
Gambia: Global Gateway - Team Europe strengthens support for the Gambia Renewable Energy project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Gambia: European backing for EUR 142 million renewable energy programme
Related press
Gambia: Global Gateway - Team Europe strengthens support for the Gambia Renewable Energy project
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY -Link to World Bank's website for ESIA documentation

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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